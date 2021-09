The night of Jan. 3, 2014, I lay awake next to my 7-month-old son, who struggled to breathe with the virus that had infected his lungs. As his breathing got faster and he began to gasp for air, I realized I did not have much time. We rushed to the ER, where a physician, Dr. Andy Elsberg, calmly worked to save my son’s life. Talking to Dr. Elsberg, I learned he was from Alaska and that he had studied medicine in the Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho School of Medicine, Alaska’s medical school. I had just returned to Alaska as an assistant professor in WWAMI to teach biochemistry, but it was not until that moment that I truly understood the value of the program I had joined.