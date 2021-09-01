CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Warning issued for St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 05:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: St. James; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flood Warning for Northern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 900 AM CDT Wednesday. * At 939 PM CDT, Flooding due to heavy rain rain and surge. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hahnville, Avondale, Metairie, Laplace, Marrero, Reserve, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Harahan, Westwego, Gramercy, Jean Lafitte, Luling, Boutte, Destrehan, St. Rose, Ama, New Sarpy, Paradis and Norco.

alerts.weather.gov

Jefferson Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in New Orleans. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson A thunderstorm with a funnel cloud will impact portions of eastern St. John The Baptist, northwestern St. Charles and northwestern Jefferson Parishes through 1045 AM CDT At 1019 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported a thunderstorm with a waterspout over St. Rose, or 5 miles east of Hahnville. This storm was drifting west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hahnville, Laplace, Norco, Paradis, Luling, Boutte, Ama, Destrehan, Taft, New Sarpy, St. Rose, Montz, Waggaman, Killona, Des Allemands and Bayou Gauche. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 213 and 222. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Lafourche Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Lafourche A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern St. John The Baptist, southwestern St. Charles and north central Lafourche Parishes through 1215 PM CDT At 1129 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Paradis, or near Hahnville, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hahnville, Paradis, Des Allemands, Bayou Gauche, Boutte, Taft, Luling, Destrehan and Killona. This includes Interstate 310 between mile markers 8 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Coffee County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Coffee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Coffee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in North Central Coffee County in southeastern Georgia * Until 630 AM EDT. * At 429 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Coffee County Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 06:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, flooding of some of the parking area near Dock Street in Annapolis may occur, with water surrounding the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. High tide is occurring now. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 AM 2.8 1.4 1.2 1 Minor 08/07 PM 2.8 1.4 1.3 1 Minor 09/07 AM 2.5 1.1 1.0 0 None 09/08 PM 2.2 0.8 0.6 0 None 10/07 AM 1.7 0.3 0.3 0 None 10/09 PM 1.9 0.5 0.3 0 None
Autauga County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Autauga, Lowndes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Autauga; Lowndes; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Autauga County in central Alabama Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Alabama Northwestern Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen in portions of the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southwestern Montgomery, Lowndesboro, Dannelly Field, Hunter, Woodcrest and Manack. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Puerto Rico, and the north and east-facing beaches of St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Saint Clair County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: St. Clair; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central St. Clair County in central Alabama Central Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 651 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Talladega, Pell City, Lincoln, Vincent, Munford, Logan Martin Lake, Alpine Bay Resort, Talladega Superspeedway, Coosa Island, Talladega Municipal Airport, Logan Martin Dam, Howells Cove, St. Clair County Airport, Jackson Shoals, Country Club Estates, Cropwell and Eastaboga. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cherokee County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Cherokee County in northeastern Alabama * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 540 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Centre, Cedar Bluff, Centre Municipal Airport, Forney, Leesburg, Moshat, Tennala, Eastern Weiss Lake, Pleasant Gap, Western Weiss Lake, Ball Flat, Slackland, Coloma, Howells Crossroads, Waterhouse and Weiss Dam. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Greene County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Greene, Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greene; Rensselaer FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN COLUMBIA, NORTHEASTERN GREENE AND SOUTHERN RENSSELAER COUNTIES Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, although pockets of moderate rainfall will still be possible over the next couple hours. This could result in ponding of water on some roads.
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, flooding of some of the parking area near Dock Street in Annapolis may occur, with water surrounding the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 7:15 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 2.8 1.4 1.3 1 Minor 09/07 AM 2.5 1.1 1.0 0 None 09/08 PM 2.2 0.8 0.6 0 None 10/07 AM 1.8 0.4 0.4 0-1 None 10/09 PM 2.0 0.6 0.4 0 None 11/08 AM 1.8 0.4 0.5 0 None
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 21:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Puerto Rico, and the north and east-facing beaches of St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Bowley Bar is at 9:53 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 PM 2.9 1.2 1.3 1 None 09/09 AM 2.4 0.7 0.8 0 None 09/10 PM 2.1 0.4 0.4 0-1 None 10/10 AM 1.6 -0.1 0.1 1 None 10/11 PM 2.0 0.3 0.2 0 None 11/11 AM 1.8 0.1 0.4 0 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 3.0 1.3 1.3 1 Minor 09/09 AM 2.6 0.9 0.8 0 None 09/10 PM 2.3 0.6 0.4 0 None 10/09 AM 1.8 0.1 0.2 0-1 None 10/10 PM 2.2 0.5 0.2 0 None 11/10 AM 1.9 0.2 0.4 0 None
Saint Clair County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: St. Clair; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central St. Clair County in central Alabama Central Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 651 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Talladega, Pell City, Lincoln, Vincent, Munford, Logan Martin Lake, Alpine Bay Resort, Talladega Superspeedway, Coosa Island, Talladega Municipal Airport, Logan Martin Dam, Howells Cove, St. Clair County Airport, Jackson Shoals, Country Club Estates, Cropwell and Eastaboga. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Atkinson County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Atkinson, Coffee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Atkinson; Coffee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in Northwestern Atkinson County in southeastern Georgia Western Coffee County in southeastern Georgia * Until 630 AM EDT. * At 330 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Broxton, Ambrose and Pridgen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Puerto Rico, and the north and east-facing beaches of St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 2.8 1.4 1.3 1 Minor 09/07 AM 2.5 1.1 1.0 0 None 09/08 PM 2.2 0.8 0.6 0 None 10/07 AM 1.8 0.4 0.4 0-1 None 10/09 PM 2.0 0.6 0.4 0 None 11/08 AM 1.8 0.4 0.5 0 None
Bennington County, VTweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 04:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 18:21:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennington The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Warning for the Hoosic River At Williamstown. * Until this evening. * At 3:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.2 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 9.6 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon.
Berkshire County, MAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 04:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 18:21:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkshire The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Warning for the Hoosic River At Williamstown. * Until this evening. * At 3:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.2 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 9.6 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon.
Clinton County, IAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * Until early Saturday afternoon. * At 3:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.9 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.
Wakulla County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Wakulla TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Saint Marks - Panacea * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Florida Division of Emergency Management - https://www.floridadisaster.org - Information from Wakulla County Emergency Management - http://www.wcso.org/emergency-management

