Tornado Warning issued for Albemarle, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Albemarle; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Albemarle County in central Virginia * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 1039 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Schuyler, or 16 miles north of Bent Creek, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Schuyler around 1050 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Covesville, Faber and Rockfish. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN