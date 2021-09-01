Interview With BrandSource Senior Management on The Hub, HR Source, and the State of Retail

Social media is more than just a platform to stay connected to people you know. It is a hub where people from across the world listen to each other, engage, and build relationships. This makes it the best medium for businesses to showcase their brand and take the message to customers from all corners of the world. Recently, the craze on the follower base has taken the internet by storm. Some inexperienced marketing agencies are exploiting this opportunity by creating a fake follower base. This apparently creates a brand image but doesn’t promise the expected response. This is where Cody Kerns, the digital marketing expert, is bridging the gap to help businesses find real growth on social media.