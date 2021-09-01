CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Interview With BrandSource Senior Management on The Hub, HR Source, and the State of Retail

By Tom Samiljan
Dealerscope
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile in Nashville at the BrandSource 2021 Convention, we sat down, in person, with the buying group’s CEO Jim Ristow, CMO John White, COO Dave Meekings, and President Tom Bennett. Earlier in the conference, members of this senior management team had unveiled HR Source, a new initiative to help members recruit, hire, and retain employees, and The Hub, a new user-friendly integrated commerce platform aimed at simplifying and unifying the various elements of omnichannel retail scenario. (Note: TWICE was also in attendance, albeit via Zoom, at the interview, and we have included its questions here as well.)

dealerscope.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Business#Retail Industry#Retail Store#Senior Management#Hr Source#The Hub#Zoom#Ecommerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
InternetVillage Voice

Cody Kerns Transforms the Digital Marketing with Improved Content and Real Followers

Social media is more than just a platform to stay connected to people you know. It is a hub where people from across the world listen to each other, engage, and build relationships. This makes it the best medium for businesses to showcase their brand and take the message to customers from all corners of the world. Recently, the craze on the follower base has taken the internet by storm. Some inexperienced marketing agencies are exploiting this opportunity by creating a fake follower base. This apparently creates a brand image but doesn’t promise the expected response. This is where Cody Kerns, the digital marketing expert, is bridging the gap to help businesses find real growth on social media.
EconomyMySanAntonio

QueBIT partners with Anaplan to provide integrated planning and analysis for dynamic businesses

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. QueBIT Consulting LLC announced today that it has formally partnered with Anaplan Inc., a cloud-native enterprise planning SaaS provider. This agreement brings together QueBIT’s twenty years of specialization in integrated cross-functional planning, with Anaplan’s leading business performance orchestration platform. By adopting Anaplan’s technology platform,...
JobsMySanAntonio

Learn to manage job-interview stress

Good or bad economies, interview stress is a given in the job-hunting process. No matter how much preparation they do, job candidates experience stress prior to the interview and during the interview. During both occasions, the stress can be equally intense, according to Ken Siegel, a management consultant in Beverly Hills, Calif., and Sharon Keys Seal, an executive coach in Pasadena, MD.
Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

IHOP adds 2 executives to its senior management

IHOP has made what the family dining chain described as two key additions to its management team, hiring Michael Kaufman as VP of strategy and business analytics and Jacob Barden as VP of development. Both will report directly to IHOP President Jay Johns. “Both Jacob and Michael have proven track...
Retailnojitter.com

Industry Snapshot: The State of U.S. Retail Contact Centers

As popular retail brands switch to eCommerce models and the lines blur between online and in-store shopping, customer expectations are changing. Today’s retailers are expected to deliver the same outstanding experiences across all channels. Download this infographic to learn how Genesys can help you embrace a new digital era of...
Businessgamingintelligence.com

Sportech overhauls senior management team

London-listed betting technology supplier Sportech is overhauling its senior management team with the appointment of a new chief executive and chief financial officer. Following the company’s recent restructuring and capital reduction, chief executive Richard McGuire and CFO Tom Hearne will leave the business next month after the release of the company’s interim results, although both will remain available through to the end of the year to assist in an orderly transition.
Softwarerunwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Bluebox strengthens senior management team

Bluebox Aviation Systems, the leading provider of cross-platform wireless in-flight entertainment (W-IFE), has realigned its organisational structure and bolstered its management team to pursue an ambitious business plan as the aviation sector emerges from the global pandemic. Bluebox has already seen an uptick in new opportunities and overall very high...
BusinessTravel Weekly

Leger Shearings recruits senior product manager

Leger Shearings Group has appointed Rob Carroll as senior product manager amid “rapid growth”. Reporting to operations director Chris Plummer, Carroll will lead the product management team across the Leger Holidays and Shearings brands. He has 25 years’ travel industry experience and began his career in product in the late...
Businessguitar.com

UK retailer GAK announces completion of private equity-backed management buyout

UK musical instrument retailer GAK has announced that it has completed a management buyout, with co-managing directors Max McKellar and Ian Stephens finalising the deal with the backing of Risk Capital Partners. McKellar and Stephens took over as joint managing directors in 2016, handling the day-to-day running of the business....
BusinessDealerscope

Nationwide Announces Partnership With Installation Nation

With low-interest rates in the housing market, people are taking the opportunity to buy and then move into their dream homes. This dynamic has fueled a major increase in demand for home appliances and consumer electronics. As a result, retailers are struggling to keep up with demand to deliver and install products. To remedy this challenge, Nationwide Marketing Group, at its 50th-anniversary PrimeTime event in Nashville last month, announced a new partnership with Installation Nation to bring its members premier access to delivery and installation services.
Career Development & Advicegitconnected.com

Why Senior Devs Should Not Be Subject To Whiteboard Interviews

A decade ago, I was interviewed by one of the top 10 software firms. Before I tell you what was the result, here is how the interview went. The role was for a senior position, but not that of a lead. The team had 6 software engineers, 3 senior software engineers, and 1 architect. I was being interviewed for the 4th senior position.
Softwareaithority.com

AiThority Interview with Dinesh Nirmal, General Manager at IBM Automation

Please tell us about your role and the team / technology you handle at IBM. I am the General Manager of Automation at IBM, responsible for the global strategy and management of IBM’s automation business. My work with IBM is focused on expanding our AI-powered automation offerings to build out an integrated, comprehensive suite of IT and business automation software for our clients. At the core of these offerings is our Cloud Paks for Automation, a set of integrated market-leading hybrid cloud software designed to help businesses solve their toughest operational challenges with AI-powered automation.
Moultrie, GAPosted by
The Moultrie Observer

Legacy Senior Living names VP of asset management

MOULTRIE, Ga. – Legacy Senior Living, which operates a family of senior living and memory care communities throughout the Southeast including Legacy Village at Park Regency, in Moultrie, Ga., has promoted Blake Ray to vice president of asset management. In his new role, Ray will help Legacy Senior Living acquire...
Marketingphocuswire.com

VIDEO: A hotelier’s approach to digital marketing

Hoteliers developing marketing plans for 2022 and beyond face a task that is arguably more daunting than ever. The slowdown, in some cases shutdown, of travel in the past 18 months, has reduced the amount of guest data and feedback that they would traditionally have to guide planning. Along with...
Computer SciencePoets and Quants

Mr. Strategy For Social Good

Hello! I am a Strategy professional with a background in analytics, user experience, non-profit management, and software engineering. I work at S&P concurrently with HP as an analytics consultant. I founded an analytics company focused on blue-collar employment which operated in multiple Southeast Asian countries in 2015. Details:. Undergrad School:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy