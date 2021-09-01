Interview With BrandSource Senior Management on The Hub, HR Source, and the State of Retail
While in Nashville at the BrandSource 2021 Convention, we sat down, in person, with the buying group’s CEO Jim Ristow, CMO John White, COO Dave Meekings, and President Tom Bennett. Earlier in the conference, members of this senior management team had unveiled HR Source, a new initiative to help members recruit, hire, and retain employees, and The Hub, a new user-friendly integrated commerce platform aimed at simplifying and unifying the various elements of omnichannel retail scenario. (Note: TWICE was also in attendance, albeit via Zoom, at the interview, and we have included its questions here as well.)dealerscope.com
Comments / 0