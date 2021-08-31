RECAP: Vincent Gray, Chris Hinton, Trevor Keegan, Erick All (8/31)

August 31, 2021:

• Vincent Gray

• Christopher Hinton

• Trevor Keegan

• Erick All

In accordance with Michigan football policy, the media isn’t allowed to upload more than 5 minutes of footage from any press conference. But we found our way around that. Giving you the best of every press conference, we cut out the questions to give you the straight answers, with the most interesting parts of each media availability taking center stage. WolverinesWire presents our new series: RECAP in five minutes or less.

Topics include:

• Defensive changes in the secondary

• What Vincent Gray has seen from Daylen Baldwin

• Why Gray is happy about the scheme changes

• Culture changes on the team

• How previous personal struggles are helping current players

• Impressions of Mike Macdonald

• How practice should help in games