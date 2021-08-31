CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

RECAP: Vincent Gray, Chris Hinton, Trevor Keegan, Erick All (8/31)

By Isaiah Hole
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FnqR3_0biuqk0U00

August 31, 2021:

• Vincent Gray

• Christopher Hinton

• Trevor Keegan

• Erick All

In accordance with Michigan football policy, the media isn’t allowed to upload more than 5 minutes of footage from any press conference. But we found our way around that. Giving you the best of every press conference, we cut out the questions to give you the straight answers, with the most interesting parts of each media availability taking center stage. WolverinesWire presents our new series: RECAP in five minutes or less.

Topics include:

• Defensive changes in the secondary

• What Vincent Gray has seen from Daylen Baldwin

• Why Gray is happy about the scheme changes

• Culture changes on the team

• How previous personal struggles are helping current players

• Impressions of Mike Macdonald

• How practice should help in games

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
66K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Football#Center Stage#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RECAP: Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh (8/30)

——————————————————– In accordance with Michigan football policy, the media isn’t allowed to upload more than 5 minutes of footage from any press conference. But we found our way around that. Giving you the best of every press conference, we cut out the questions to give you the straight answers, with the most interesting parts of each media availability taking center stage. WolverinesWire presents our new series: RECAP in five minutes or less.
Football247Sports

Key quotes from Vincent Gray press conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Junior cornerback Vincent Gray met with the media on Tuesday. He had some interesting view points on Michigan's transition into a new era of defense with Mike Macdonald as its new defensive coordinator. Feel free free to read some of Gray's quotes below or watch his video posted above.
NFLPosted by
WolverineDigest

Vincent Gray Explains Why It Was Time For A Defensive Change

When Michigan cleaned house with its defensive coaching staff in the offseason, it brought about a much needed reset. It may have been an unspoken thought for players but it was likely a growing sentiment among the Wolverines. On Tuesday, senior cornerback Vincent Gray put those thoughts out into the public.
NFLScarlet Nation

Michigan Wolverines Football: Chris Hinton Is Ready For A Breakout Season

The first thing noticeable about Michigan Wolverines football defensive tackle Chris Hinton from 2020 to 2021 is his body — how different it looks, specifically, similar to linemate Mazi Smith. Smith earned much of the praise for his offseason transformation, but Hinton wasn’t far behind, now up to 310 pounds and looking thicker.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
NFLPosted by
WolverineDigest

The Best Thing Erick All, Trevor Keegan, Christopher Hinton & Vincent Gray Said: Aug. 31, 2021

Four players who expect to have a lot to do with how Michigan performs this year met with the media on Tuesday night and gave some good answers ahead of the opener. Junior tight end Erick All spoke about how the new defense has improved tight end play, senior cornerback Vincent Gray went into great detail when comparing Don Brown's defense to Mike Macdonald's, junior defensive tackle Christopher Hinton touched on what he likes about Macdonald's defense and junior offensive lineman Trevor Keegan candidly spoke about last year and how it's affected this year's approach.
NFL247Sports

Key quotes from Chris Hinton press conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Chris Hinton has made some notable adjustments since the beginning of the year. First, Hinton had to adjust to the hiring of Mike Macdonald and his new defensive scheme. Second, he had to deal with with catching COVID-19. Both were adjustments he has dealt with and discussed with reporters this week, among other topics, in the transcript provided below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy