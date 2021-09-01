Don’t panic, you have plenty of time to figure out your career path

Since we were toddlers, we have been asked, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Answers vary from wanting to be a superhero, to a doctor and everything in between. As we grow older and enter our teenage years, the pressure to choose a career path increases. High school guidance counselors start nudging us to plan for future jobs or college. For some, the choice is easy and based on natural talents or interests. For others, the pressure is too much, leading to stress and even more uncertainty. Do we choose to pursue something that may be expected of us by our families, or do we forge our own paths? Do we browse pamphlets and brochures, or do we conduct in-depth Google searches that confuse us even more about the choices we have available?