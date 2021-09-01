CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Spectrum Health Lakeland Holding Drive Through Flu Shot Clinics

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpectrum Health Lakeland will offer some drive through flu shot clinics this fall. It says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone age six months and older as the best protection from the illness. Spectrum Health Lakeland will offer the drive through community flu shots from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each day they’re held. First up is Thursday, September 16 at the Center for Outpatient Services in St. Joseph. Next is Thursday, September 30 at Spectrum Health Lakeland Watervliet Hospital. Third is Thursday, October 7 at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital. The fourth clinic will be Friday, October 8 at the Center for Outpatient Services in St. Joseph. The shots will be available to everyone age 18 and older and people can remain in their car while the shot is given to them. Appointments are not needed.

