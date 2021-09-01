MDOT Using Rest Stops To Direct Parents To Drug Abuse Prevention Website
There will be posters for TalkSooner.org, the anti-drug abuse website and app, at all 77 Michigan Department of Transportation rest stops this Labor Day weekend. TalkSooner’s Vicki Kavanaugh tells WSJM News the campaign to prevent youth substance abuse gives parents information about growing threats to their kids and how to discuss them. She says the topic warrants an ongoing conversation between kids and parents starting at a young age.www.983thecoast.com
Comments / 0