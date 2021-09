Nationals Park • Washington, D.C. RHP Trevor Williams (4-2, 4.27) vs. LHP Patrick Corbin (7-14, 6.26) The Mets and Nationals wrap up their wild five-game series Monday afternoon with the Mets looking to win their fourth! Sunday felt like a more condensed version of Saturday’s Game 1 victory. The Mets went up 4-0 in the first inning, the Nationals clawed back, the Mets increased their lead again, the Nationals clawed back again. Eventually, the game was 6-6 before New York went ahead in the eighth inning for good, and then they went off in the ninth to win handily. By the end of the game, the Mets offense, which has gone missing for long stretches of the season, recorded 16 hits, including four homers.