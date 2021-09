Box Score TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Wildcats (1-2-0) fell to the LSU Tigers (5-0-0) 2-0 in day one of the Arizona State Desert Classic. The first 45 were dominated by the Tigers, scoring their two goals early on, with the Wildcats coming back strong in the second half. In the final 45 the Cats were able to create a handful of close attempts at the goal but were ultimately unable to put themselves on the board.