I consider 1992's Candyman to be the film that renewed my love of the horror genre, so I had extremely high expectations for Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele's sequel of the same name. Much like 2018's Halloween, 2021's Candyman is a sequel that more than lives up to the hype. With a stellar cast — including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Colman Domingo — and creative team, I would go so far as to say that Candyman should be the golden standard other sequels need to emulate.