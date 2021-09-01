The Paper Angel

The artist AKA Lichens has riffed on the original score as a gateway to sinister new heights, finds Charlie Brigden. Every generation has its boogeyman, and for many people, especially black audiences in the US, it was Candyman. A ghoul who haunted the projects as a vengeful spirit after being tortured and murdered because he was a black man who fell in love with a white woman, he first emerged in Bernard Rose's 1992 slasher, based on the book The Forbidden by Clive Barker, and now has returned thanks to director Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele. Scoring the film is Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe AKA Lichens, not only a respected artist but also a previous collaborator of the late Jóhann Jóhannsson on films such as Arrival and Sicario.