By Brent Leuthold
Cover picture for the articleTags: #ActionMovies, #ShangChi, #Marvel, #LegendoftheTenRings, #Review. The 25th film in the all-encompassing Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings brings yet another superhero into the fold and with him, a new subgenre to the franchise. Like Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan from last year, this latest...

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek controversially referred to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as "an interesting experiment." He was purportedly referring to the decision to release the film exclusively to theaters (as opposed to a simultaneous theatrical/streaming release), but some took the comment as dismissively referring to releasing a film with a predominantly Asian cast. I see it as an experiment on another front: trying to take advantage of the historically tricky Labor Day weekend. I don't know if it's because kids across the country are back to school or the transition out of summer blockbuster season, but Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the worst box office weekends of the year - not the worst holiday weekend, the worst weekend, period. Fortunately, even if the film is an "experiment," the experiment has paid off on all fronts. The film opened to $71 million, proving that the film could succeed without streaming, an Asian cast can carry a movie, and by nearly doubling the previous record, blockbuster openings are possible on Labor Day weekend. It helps that film itself is an above-average MCU entry that deserves its success.

