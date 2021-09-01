CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Steadies as Traders Count Down Final Hours to OPEC+ Meeting

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as September opened, with traders counting down the hours until an OPEC+ meeting that should result in a further rise in output. West Texas Intermediate was little changed after losing more than 7% in August, the biggest monthly decline this year. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia are expected to ratify a plan to add 400,000 barrels a day in October, wagering that the market can absorb the extra flows as demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

