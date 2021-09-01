Oil Steadies as Traders Count Down Final Hours to OPEC+ Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady above $69 a barrel as the slow return of U.S. output halted by Hurricane Ida more than a week ago tightened the market. Futures in New York advanced 1.4% on Wednesday after two straight days of declines. Just over 20% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas production is back online after the hurricane battered southeast Louisiana, marking an even slower comeback than in the wake of Katrina. Regional crude grades such as Mars Blend have jumped due to the prolonged shutdown.