Livermore board terminates cemetery mowing contract, hires Sunshine Pools to finish out the year
LIVERMORE — Selectpersons voted 5-0 Tuesday to terminate the cemetery mowing contract with Michael Webber. Last week more complaints about the mowing were received, Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said. “I received a call from Sen. (Lisa) Keim’s office after a complaint was brought to their crew there,” he said. “I’m just keeping you guys apprised of the situation.”www.sunjournal.com
