South Korean shares weighed down by weak factory activity data

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

* Foreigners net sellers * Korean won inches up against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares struggled for momentum on Wednesday as investors stayed away from making big bets on caution over surging COVID-19 infections and downbeat economic data. The won edged higher and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI slipped 0.94 points, or 0.03%, to 3,198.33 by 0203 GMT, following a sharp 1.75% gain on Tuesday. ** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.26% and 0.47%, respectively, while internet giant Naver gained 0.57%. ** The country reported 2,025 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, much more than 1,372 reported a day earlier. ** U.S. consumer confidence fell to a six-month low in August, data released on Tuesday showed, as soaring COVID-19 infections and rising inflation dampened the economic outlook. ** South Korea's factory activity grew at a slower pace in August as output contracted for the first time in 12 months. [nZUN0037RJ ** The downbeat data offset optimism around an acceleration in exports growth in August, which was towed by solid demand for memory chips, petrochemicals and other major items. ** Investors now await a key U.S. jobs report for August, due on Friday, that could shape how soon the Federal Reserve begins to withdraw its support of the economy when it begins to taper bond buying. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 56.1 billion won ($48.42 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,158.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.06% higher than its previous close at 1,159.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,158.4, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,158.2. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 110.49. ** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 1.933%. ($1 = 1,158.5400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

