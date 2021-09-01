CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals rained out in Cincinnati, will play two on Wednesday

By Dave Jobe
FOX2Now
 8 days ago
Rain caused the cancellation of the Cardinals vs Reds game on Tuesday night in Cincinnati, OH. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday to finish the three game series. Game one will start at 12:10 PM with Miles Mikolas pitching for the Cardinals against the Reds Sonny Gray. Game two will start at the scheduled time 5:40 PM. J A Happ will be the Cards starter in the nightcap, opposing the Reds Wade Miley.

Miles Mikolas
Wade Miley
Sonny Gray
#Cardinals#Cincinnati#Reds#Cards
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
Sports
Baseball
Related
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
MLB

Mariners win trade, vanquish Astros 4-0

The Mariners won the trade. Hyperbolic and reactionary? Perhaps. It’s incredibly difficult to assess trades generally, and particularly challenging to do so during the season in which they were carried out. Often times there are piles of money, long-term contracts, teenage hopefuls, and other such butterfly wing flaps standing in the way of a swift assessment.
MLB
FanSided

Brewers: 3 Reasons Why The Brewers Can Re-Sign Eduardo Escobar

Eduardo Escobar was by far the best trade deadline pick-up by the Milwaukee Brewers. The team hit a bit of bad luck with both relievers John Curtiss and Daniel Norris, but the Brewers have been getting hit with the injury bug all season. Escobar himself was on the 10 Day-injured list from August 24th until September 3rd after acquiring him on July 30th.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Austin Ekeler Injury News

Take note, fantasy football owners – Austin Ekeler’s Week 1 status is now something to monitor. The Los Angeles Chargers star running back was reportedly working off to the side with trainers at practice on Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear why Ekeler was limited at practice on Wednesday. However, ESPN’s Field...
MLB

Luis Castillo Has Revitalized His Season

I am not going to beat around the bush: Luis Castillo had a miserable start to the season. On Opening Day against the Cardinals, he allowed 10 runs (eight of which were earned) and recorded zero strikeouts in just three and a third innings of work. He bounced back about a week later against Pittsburgh, tossing seven innings with five strikeouts versus one walk without surrendering a run. But despite that showing, Castillo’s Opening Day struggles proved to be more than a blip on the radar for a pitcher who ranked among the top 20 in baseball over the three seasons prior to 2021. At the beginning of May, Castillo still had an ERA above six (6.07); it would not dip below that mark until his June 15 start against Milwaukee. His ERA peaked (apart from the stretch between his first and second start) at 7.61 on May 23. As of this writing, his ERA is 4.20; he has accumulated 3.0 WAR over 163 innings, placing him 26th in the majors among qualifiers.
MLB

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar on bench Wednesday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against left-hander Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers. Nootbaar started the last nine games for St. Louis, but his playing time is likely going to be reduced down the stretch now that Dylan Carlson (wrist) is back from the injured list. Carlson, Harrison Bader, and Tommy Edman are starting across the Cardinals' outfield on Wednesday afternoon. Tyler O'Neill is considered day-to-day with a stiff back.
MLB

LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Urías seeks MLB-leading 17th win

A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:. Dodgers lefty Julio Urías (16-3, 3.11 ERA) tries to add to his major league-leading win total when he pitches at St. Louis. The 25-year-old is 7-0 in his last 12 starts. In that span, he has allowed more than two earned...
MLB
FOX2Now

Cardinal Sin: team to fix plaque honoring Hall of Famer Ted Simmons

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the best teams in baseball when it comes to honoring its history. But the club is admitting it made a mistake with the plaque honoring Cardinals Hall of Famer Ted Simmons. The Brewers were an American League club at the time Simmons played in Milwaukee.
MLB

The St. Louis Cardinals are forever playing the Pittsburgh Pirates

The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates are opposing each other for what feels like the thirtieth time this month. stlcardsfan4 just wrote a pretty comprehensive preview last week and lo and behold the matchups are exactly the same this series. The only difference is the Cardinals will also face Wil Crowe. Here is what I said about Crowe in my preview from August 10:
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado made the defensive play of the year

We often talk about St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado’s offense, but his defense should be discussed more after Sunday’s web gem. When the St. Louis Cardinals acquired Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies, the talk immediately surrounded the type of impact he would have alongside Paul Goldschmidt in the lineup. But his defensive impact was severely underrated — and that was on display on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLB

Cardinals vs Reds game postponed, doubleheader Wednesday

The Cincinnati Reds have announced that tonight’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed. The two teams will have a doubleheader tomorrow in a day-night split. Game one will begin at 1:10pm at Great American Ball Park. Game two will begin at 6:40pm unless game one somehow is...
MLB

Pirates attempt to keep playing spoiler vs. Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have a wild-card spot to chase, so they can't get caught up in the drama surrounding opponents. However, the also-ran Pittsburgh Pirates have their own agenda. The teams have three more games in their series in Pittsburgh to see whose storylines prevail, but on Thursday itwas...
Sports

Area softball: Cardinals, Slammers play in NEN Tournament

Boone Central and Polk County competed in the Schuyler Triangular on Aug. 26 and in the NEN Tournament Saturday. Polk County also faced Highway 91 on Monday. Boone went 2-3 with wins against Schuyler and Polk County. Polk went 3-3 with wins against Boone Central, Schuyler and Pierce. Highway 91...
MLB

Cincinnati Reds slip out of second wild-card spot, drop doubleheader opener to Cardinals

As soon as Paul Goldschmidt connected on a full-count fastball, Wade Miley clenched his fist, stared at the ground and he shouted in frustration. Goldschmidt hammered his second home run of the afternoon to the “Red hits sign, fan wins Tundra” advertisement between the Power Stacks in center field, a 441-foot, two-run blast. Unfortunately for the fan, it was no car and another loss for the home team.

