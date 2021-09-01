Cardinals rained out in Cincinnati, will play two on Wednesday
Rain caused the cancellation of the Cardinals vs Reds game on Tuesday night in Cincinnati, OH. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday to finish the three game series. Game one will start at 12:10 PM with Miles Mikolas pitching for the Cardinals against the Reds Sonny Gray. Game two will start at the scheduled time 5:40 PM. J A Happ will be the Cards starter in the nightcap, opposing the Reds Wade Miley.fox2now.com
