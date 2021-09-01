Delsing excited to playing his “home” course at Ascension Classic
Longtime PGA professional golfer Jay Delsing will realize a lifelong dream next week at the Ascension Charity Classic. The Champions Tour event will be played at Norwood Hills Country Club, September 10-12. Delsing grew up on the Norwood Hills course, starting at age 13. He was a caddy as a youth and even holds the course record for the lowest round of golf at the course. Delsing can’t wait to play a pro event at his “home” course.fox2now.com
