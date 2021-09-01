CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Delsing excited to playing his “home” course at Ascension Classic

By Martin Kilcoyne
Posted by 
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Longtime PGA professional golfer Jay Delsing will realize a lifelong dream next week at the Ascension Charity Classic. The Champions Tour event will be played at Norwood Hills Country Club, September 10-12. Delsing grew up on the Norwood Hills course, starting at age 13. He was a caddy as a youth and even holds the course record for the lowest round of golf at the course. Delsing can’t wait to play a pro event at his “home” course.

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ascension#Pga#Ascension Classic#Pga#The Champions Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Video: Paige Spiranac Shows Off Her Longest Drive Talent

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media Paige Spiranac hits a pretty good looking drive. The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer, who’s since transitioned into a sports media role, has previously admitted to hitting her driver about 240 yards. Spiranac, who played professionally for a short...
GolfPosted by
Outsider.com

Paige Spiranac Sizzles in Eye-Catching New ‘Ryder Cup Inspired’ Pic From the Golf Course

Social media influencer and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has officially unveiled her very own golf towels inspired by the Ryder Cup. There are a lot of sports fans out there who consider Paige Spiranac as the hottest female golfer in the world. And to be honest, it’s not hard to see why. If you need any evidence for yourself, just click on her Instagram account. She went from being a rising social media personality to being a bonafide star over the last couple of years. Nowadays, she has more than 3.1 million followers on Instagram alone.
Tennisgolfmagic.com

Who is Jon Rahm's wife? Meet fellow athlete Kelley Cahill

It really has been a fantastic and memorable year for Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley Cahill both on and off the golf course. He became the US Open champion in June after securing a dramatic victory at Torrey Pines. This was his sixth win on the PGA Tour and he has now won an event every year since 2017.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Tommy Fleetwood loses PGA Tour card then fires shots at Pep Guardiola

Tommy Fleetwood may have lost his PGA Tour card after an indifferent run of results on the circuit but he returned to form on the European Tour with a runner-up finish behind Nicolai Hojgaard at the Italian Open on Sunday. Fleetwood drained a 15-foot putt for birdie at the final...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac RESPONDS as she leads Tiger Woods in Instagram followers

Paige Spiranac has the most Instagram followers of any golfer on the popular picture-posting platform, even more than 15-time major winning legend Tiger Woods. The popular golfer who is known for posting raunchy pictures on her page has reached the 3.1 million follower mark, which is 400,000 more than Woods who sits in second place on 2.7 million.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Disappointing Brooks Koepka News

Brooks Koepka is out at the TOUR Championship. The PGA Tour announced on Saturday afternoon that Koepka has been forced to withdraw from the playoff finale. Koepka is dealing with an injury, according to the official announcement. “Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the TOUR Championship with a left wrist injury,”...
GolfGolf Channel

Dustin Johnson confirms Jon Rahm’s belief that DJ is Tour’s 'goldfish'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Earlier this week at the BMW Championship, Jon Rahm was asked after an opening 64 how he was able to bounce back so quickly from a disappointing close at last week’s Northern Trust. Rahm, of course, referenced “Ted Lasso,” the popular Apple TV series, starring Jason...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Lee Westwood FIRES SHOTS at the American crowd during Solheim Cup

Lee Westwood took to Twitter last night to fire shots at the American crowd who decided to leave early at the Solheim Cup. Westwood, who is competing on home soil at this week's BMW PGA Championship on the European Tour, admitted he would like to have seen a wide shot of the 18th green during Europe's celebrations following their incredible 15-13 victory in Ohio.
Golfbardown.com

Phil Mickelson falls somewhere between high school jock and loveable dork with latest selfie video

Phil Mickelson is aging like fine wine. “Lefty” not only became the oldest player to win a PGA TOUR major when he took home the Wanamaker Trophy, but his personality and attitude lately have created a version of Phil that golf fans are loving. One of the ways Phil has been entertaining the masses is through his hilarious selfie videos in which he falls somewhere between high school jock and loveable dork.
Golfpahomepage.com

6 rookies on Ryder Cup team; Berger, Scheffler in, Reed out

The only experience that matters to Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is how the youngest U.S. team in history prepares for Whistling Straits in a bid to win back that shiny gold chalice. Equipped with the most captain’s picks in Ryder Cup history, Stricker added four more rookies to his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy