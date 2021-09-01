Delsing excited to playing his “home” course at Ascension Classic

Social media influencer and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has officially unveiled her very own golf towels inspired by the Ryder Cup. There are a lot of sports fans out there who consider Paige Spiranac as the hottest female golfer in the world. And to be honest, it’s not hard to see why. If you need any evidence for yourself, just click on her Instagram account. She went from being a rising social media personality to being a bonafide star over the last couple of years. Nowadays, she has more than 3.1 million followers on Instagram alone.