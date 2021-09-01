Barberton teen dies after being found shot on sidewalk in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Barberton man has died after he was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound in the Summit Lake neighborhood, police say. Kelvin Perkins-Davis was fatally wounded with a gunshot to the neck, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m. Monday, about 22 minutes after he was found unresponsive on a sidewalk on the 200 block of Lake Street.