FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear joined a bipartisan group of state and community leaders on Tuesday in a ceremony to recognize Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky. Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 each year to raise awareness of drug overdoses, to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and to acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends as they remember those who have died or have a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose.