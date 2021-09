There was a moment earlier this season that, in one pitcher’s mind, sums up what ails the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, the country’s most prominent independent baseball league. It was when ALPB president Rick White visited with a team to discuss forthcoming changes to the mound. On Aug. 3, at Major League Baseball’s behest, the changes went into effect, with the ALPB moving its mounds a foot further back from their standard location of 60 feet, 6 inches from the rear point of home plate. “He said, ‘Oh, you know, when the mounds go back, you pitchers, you’re not going to really have to make any adjustments,'” the pitcher told CBS Sports, speaking on the condition of anonymity to avoid potential retaliation from the league.