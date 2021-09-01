Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Updates Y2K-Inspired "Velour" Collection

Kim Kardashian may be going through a rough patch with her estranged husband Kanye West, but she'll never stoop so low as to root for the opposing team. The reality television star was a major part of the DONDA rollout, attending all three listening events and appearing on stage while wearing a wedding dress at Soldier Field. On the day that Kanye released the album, Kim posted four of her favorite songs to promote it on Instagram, but she accidentally showed that she was listening on mute. Today, a viral post is circulating that appears to suggest that Kim is also promoting Drake's new album Certified Lover Boy, listening to the song "Fair Trade" with Travis Scott on full blast, but according to TMZ, the post is fake.