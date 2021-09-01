CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Updates Y2K-Inspired "Velour" Collection

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian‘s shapewear brand SKIMS continues to expand its offerings. This time around, the label has added new styles to its Y2K-inspired “Velour” collection. Comprised of eight pieces, the lineup is dressed in fall-ready tones ranging from dusty brown “Amethyst” to muted “Gold.” Tops arrive in cami and crewneck tank silhouettes, which are paired with a zip-up hoodie. Elsewhere, the collection features versatile bottoms including bike shorts, joggers and leggings. Wear these garments as a full set, or style with wardrobe basics like a white tee for lounging around at home.

