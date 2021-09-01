Minnesota State Patrol Reminds Drivers to Move Over

It was 21 years ago today (August 31st) that Minnesota State Patrol Corporal Theodore Foss was struck and killed on the side of I-90 while performing a routine traffic stop. In honor of Fallen Trooper Foss, the Ted Foss Move Over Law was signed into law on August 31st, 2001. This law requires that on a road with two or more lanes going the same direction, drivers must move over one full lane from stopped emergency vehicles that have their flashing lights activated. And it’s not just law enforcement – the law covers ambulance, fire, maintenance, and construction vehicles, as well as tow trucks. In situations where it’s not safe to move over (like heavy traffic), drivers should slow down.