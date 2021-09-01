Boston-Tampa Bay Runs

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red sox first. Hunter Renfroe called out on strikes. Kyle Schwarber flies out to right field to Randy Arozarena. J.D. Martinez doubles. Xander Bogaerts singles to right field. J.D. Martinez scores. Rafael Devers pops out to shallow infield to Francisco Mejia. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on....

MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Announce Four Roster Moves Ahead Of Game Against Rays

Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. The Boston Red Sox announced a handful of roster moves before taking the field against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. The Red Sox activated both Kiké Hernández and Danny Santana from the COVID-19 Related Injured list....
MLBFOX Sports

Rodriguez scheduled to start for Boston against Tampa Bay

LINE: Rays -166, Red Sox +145; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox travel to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. The Rays are 43-24 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay is slugging .421 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .504 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tampa Bay gives Kevin Kiermaier Monday off

The Tampa Bay Rays did not include Kevin Kiermaier in their lineup for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Keirmaier will hit the bench Monday as the Rays square off against Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale. Manuel Margot will take over in centerfield and bat sixth. Our models project...
MLBdallassun.com

Rays rally from six down to beat Red Sox in 10 innings

Nelson Cruz's tiebreaking 10th-inning single helped Tampa Bay overcome a six-run deficit Monday, sending the visiting Rays past the Boston Red Sox 11-10 in a wild Labor Day matinee. Cruz capped a three-RBI day by lining a single to right off Garrett Whitlock (7-3) to score Randy Arozarena, and pinch...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Return of Kike Hernandez solidifies lineup and outfield

The Boston Red Sox get a boost with the return of Kike Hernandez. The roster have been ravaged by COVID-19 cases in recent weeks but the Boston Red Sox get one key member back tonight. Enrique Hernandez has cleared protocols and has been activated in time for Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. He will reclaim his spot at the top of the lineup and patrol center field in his return.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 7, Rays 12: It’s not what you want

The Red Sox lost in embarrassing fashion on Monday, but rather than bounce back in a positive way Boston just picked up where they left off. Some sloppy defense early on passed the baton to wildly homer-happy pitching, and the Red Sox were never really in this game. After getting on a bit of a roll, Boston has now lost three in a row.
MLBDodger Insider

Game 139: Rays 12 Boston Red Sox 7— Postgame News and Notes

Mike Zunino and Nelson Cruz each homered twice. Tampa Bay scored in six consecutive innings on Tuesday and rolled to a 12–7 win over Boston at Fenway Park. The Rays (88–51) are a franchise-record 37 games above .500 and now have a record 9.5 game lead in the AL East.
MLBYardbarker

Hunter Renfroe comes through with game-winning homer, 2 clutch outfield assists as Red Sox hang on for 2-1 victory over Rays

A pair of former Rays helped the Red Sox snap a three-game losing streak and avoid a sweep at the hands of their division rivals at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Powered by yet another strong outing from Nathan Eovaldi and Hunter Renfroe showing out on both sides of the ball, Boston was able to hold on to a 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay to close out the season series — which the Rays won 11-8 –between the two clubs.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 2, Rays 1: The Hunter Renfroe Game

Talk about a much-needed win. The Red Sox were on the verge of a sweep at the hands of the Rays coming into Wednesday’s game, and for most of the game the offenses were nowhere to be found. Nathan Eovaldi got the start for Boston, and he was dominant. The stuff was about as good as we’ve seen from him this year, and he got through seven scoreless. But on the other side, the Red Sox had hard hit after hard hit, but nothing to show for it. The Rays eventually took a lead in the eighth, but Hunter Renfroe made sure the fans went home happy. He hit a two-run shot in the eighth to give Boston the lead, and then for good measure ended the game with a monster outfield assist. All in a day’s work.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLBNew York Post

Joey Gallo, Gleyber Torres get ‘reset’ days off against Blue Jays

Aaron Boone gave what he described as “reset” days off to two skidding players he still fully believes the Yankees will need to get righted down the final weeks of the regular season. A slumping Joey Gallo and a shaky Gleyber Torres both were left out of the starting lineup...

