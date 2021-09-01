Boston-Tampa Bay Runs

Talk about a much-needed win. The Red Sox were on the verge of a sweep at the hands of the Rays coming into Wednesday’s game, and for most of the game the offenses were nowhere to be found. Nathan Eovaldi got the start for Boston, and he was dominant. The stuff was about as good as we’ve seen from him this year, and he got through seven scoreless. But on the other side, the Red Sox had hard hit after hard hit, but nothing to show for it. The Rays eventually took a lead in the eighth, but Hunter Renfroe made sure the fans went home happy. He hit a two-run shot in the eighth to give Boston the lead, and then for good measure ended the game with a monster outfield assist. All in a day’s work.