It seems that F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch is an unexpected hit. The game by the Chinese studio TiGames collects enthusiastic reviews. The first reviews of F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch have appeared online. Thanks to the opinions collected on Metacritic and OpenCritic we know that we are dealing with an unexpected hit. The work of the Chinese studio TiGames collects high marks from reviewers who have already had a chance to get acquainted with it. The game is to be an attractive proposition for fans of metroidvania games.