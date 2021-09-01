The new C.1.2 variant may not be as dangerous as you think
A new variant of the novel coronavirus has been found, sparking concern about how far and wide it can spread. But it seems some of those worries may be misplaced ... for now. Scientists have discovered a new coronavirus variant in South Africa, which has already spread to a number of countries, including England, China, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius, New Zealand, Portugal and Switzerland, as I wrote for the Deseret News.www.deseret.com
Comments / 1