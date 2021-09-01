CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin Nash speaks on Arcadum allegations, drops him from Novo

Cover picture for the articleDungeons & Dragons streamer Jeremy "Arcadum" Black is officially dropped from Novo, a talent agency owned by popular streamer Devin Nash. Arcadum has been accused of sexual assault and emotional manipulation by multiple women in his D&D circle. Most of the accusations came to light earlier today, the most serious being a time Arcadum allegedly tried to force himself on a female friend multiple times. Screenshots also showed Arcadum manipulating other female friends to take part in sexual activities online.

Twitch streamer Arcadum accused of grooming and manipulation by several women

Twitch streamer and well-known Dungeons and Dragon’s dungeon master Arcadum has been accused of grooming and emotionally manipulating multiple women over the past year. Multiple women came out with statements today explaining their experience with Arcadum, alleging that he had used his position of power and their past traumas to manipulate women into providing sympathy and sexual comforts.

