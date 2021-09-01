Devin Nash speaks on Arcadum allegations, drops him from Novo
Dungeons & Dragons streamer Jeremy "Arcadum" Black is officially dropped from Novo, a talent agency owned by popular streamer Devin Nash. Arcadum has been accused of sexual assault and emotional manipulation by multiple women in his D&D circle. Most of the accusations came to light earlier today, the most serious being a time Arcadum allegedly tried to force himself on a female friend multiple times. Screenshots also showed Arcadum manipulating other female friends to take part in sexual activities online.www.invenglobal.com
