CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Two top FDA vaccine regulators to depart in the fall

By Daniel Uria
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BluIB_0biujBus00

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Two top vaccine regulators at the Food and Drug Administration announced plans to depart this fall as the Biden administration attempts to roll out booster shots for vulnerable Americans next month.

Dr. Marion Gruber, director of the FDA's vaccine office, will retire at the end of October, while her deputy, Dr. Philip Krause, will depart in November, according to an email sent to staff by Dr. Peter Marks that was obtained by The New York Times and Politico.

The outlets reported that the pair's departure was brought on by their opposition to the Biden administration's announcement earlier this month that it will make booster shots available to people more than eight months removed from receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine beginning Sept. 20.

Neither Gruber nor Krause reportedly believed there was significant data to justify offering booster shots and viewed the announcement as pressure for the FDA to quickly authorize the additional shots.

Dr. Jeffrey Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, hailed the FDA as the regulatory "gold standard" in a Tuesday press briefing.

"As our medical experts laid out, having reviewed all the available data, it is in their clinical judgement that it is time to prepare Americans for a booster shot," Zients said. "We announced our approach in order to stay ahead of the virus, give states and pharmacies time to plan and to be transparent with the American people."

The White House has also stressed that the plan for booster shots was endorsed by the most senior federal health officials, including acting FDA commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock.

Woodcock on Tuesday reiterated her support in a memo to vaccine regulators on Tuesday, Politico reported.

"The issues are complex and the days are long, but please know the work you all have done to date and will continue to do in the days, weeks and months ahead, will hopefully one day allow us to fully put COVID-19 behind us and better prepare us for future challenges," she wrote.

Comments / 1

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
177K+
Followers
39K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Marks
Person
Jeffrey Zients
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#The New York Times#Politico#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Medical & BiotechBinghampton University Pipe Dream

FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine can curtail misinformation

A short two weeks ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This is a monumental scientific achievement, from development to approval and mass vaccination in less than two years. It is further important, as the Delta variant surges across the United States and the world, that more people get vaccinated. Fortunately, people can take comfort in knowing that at least one vaccine has gone through the gauntlet of experimentation and study to reach full FDA approval. Despite this incredible advancement, misinformation and denialism are to an extent where incentives like gun giveaways, as is the case in West Virginia, just won’t cut it.
Public Healthkfgo.com

U.S. administers nearly 377 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 376,955,132 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 450,584,465 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 375,995,378 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept....
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Fauci: Americans ‘Likely’ Need Third COVID Vaccine Dose

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, says Americans will “likely” need a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaking Thursday at a White House briefing, said based on his experience, a third dose is necessary for long-term protection against the coronavirus, The Associated Press reported.
U.S. Politicsthejacksonpress.org

Senior Regulators Resign From FDA Over Rushed COVID Booster Rollout

Two top regulators at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are resigning from their positions over disagreement with the White House’s pressure to move forward with COVID booster shots without FDA approval, as well as with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) involvement in the vaccine approval process.
Pharmaceuticalsuisjournal.com

FDA Approval and Vaccine Mandates

On Monday, Aug. 23, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) motioned to fully approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for ages 16 and up. While several major organizations already require the shot, many suggest recent action by the FDA could open a swarm of new vaccinations stemming from employer mandates. In response...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Big Country News

Biden’s Vaccine Booster Plan Facing Resistance From CDC Panel, FDA

Medical experts who advise U.S. regulators on vaccines are chafing at what they perceive as political interference in the review process by the Biden administration. Last month, the White House announced plans to begin distributing COVID-19 booster shots to Americans Sept. 20. However, the effort still needs the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sign off. Members of a key panel that advises the CDC on vaccines have pushed back consideration of the plan to mid-September and said this week they were concerned that politics was getting ahead of the process.
AdvocacyPosted by
WDBO

FDA vaccine regulators resign in protest over Biden’s push for boosters

Two Food and Drug Administration vaccine regulators are reportedly resigning in protest of President Biden’s push for booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Marion Gruber and Dr. Philip Krause are stepping down in October and November respectively. The pair reportedly does not believe there is enough data yet to...
HealthVoice of America

Fauci Says Third Dose of Vaccine ‘Likely’ Necessary

Americans will likely have to get a third shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday at a White House press briefing. "I must say from my own experience as an immunologist, I would not at all be surprised that the adequate full regimen for vaccination will likely be three doses," Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told reporters.
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

With CDC recommendation of Pfizer, hope grows for more vaccinations

On Monday, an advisory panel from the US CDC recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 16 and over. But this plan has caused concern among several vaccine advisory panel members, as they have not seen any supporting evidence or determined such as campaign is necessary. At Monday's...
IndustryPosted by
Axios

FDA's top vaccine leaders are leaving

Two of the FDA's top vaccine regulators, Marion Gruber and Phil Krause, are leaving the agency, which was first reported by BioCentury. Why it matters: The FDA appears to be increasingly rudderless at a crucial time in the pandemic. The agency still has no permanent commissioner and now is losing two highly regarded vaccine experts all while officials weigh full approval of the COVID-19 vaccines for adults, initial authorization for kids, and booster shots for many.
Public HealthWTVF

Key CDC panel grants further approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky formally endorsed a key vaccine panel's recommendation for full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for everyone aged 16 and up. Walensky's endorsement came after the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously for the recommendation of...
IndustryWTHI

Two senior FDA vaccine leaders step down as agency faces decision on boosters

Posted By: By Nadia Kounang, Virginia Langmaid and Amanda Sealy, CNN. Two senior leaders in the US Food and Drug Administration's vaccine review office are stepping down, even as the agency works toward high-profile decisions around Covid-19 vaccine approvals, authorizations for younger children and booster shots. The retirements of Dr....
Pharmaceuticalsbloomberglaw.com

Two FDA Vaccine Officials to Leave After Covid Clearances (1)

Two key vaccine officials are preparing to step down from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which raced to clear Covid shots to fight the pandemic and is now considering President. Joe Biden. ’s booster plan. Marion Gruber, head of the regulator’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, plans to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy