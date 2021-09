The Oregon Ducks football program will go into week one of the 2021 regular season as heavy sports betting favorite, according to the released lines Sunday afternoon. William Hill Sports Book has released its odds for Oregon vs Fresno State on September 4th at Autzen Stadium, and the Ducks are a 20.5 point favorite against the 1-0 Bulldogs. The total points is currently set for 62 total points between both programs, implying the Ducks are going to likely score somewhere in the 40s and Fresno State will score somewhere in the 20s.