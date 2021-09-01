Probe into Altercation Results in Arrest of Silver Creek Man

A Silver Creek man was arrested following an investigation into an altercation that occurred late Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Hanover. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Division Street just before 6:00 PM and found that 30-year-old Marcus Hughes allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another person while three juveniles were present. Hughes was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of 2nd-degree harassment, and was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.