Silver Creek, NY

Probe into Altercation Results in Arrest of Silver Creek Man

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Silver Creek man was arrested following an investigation into an altercation that occurred late Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Hanover. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Division Street just before 6:00 PM and found that 30-year-old Marcus Hughes allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another person while three juveniles were present. Hughes was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of 2nd-degree harassment, and was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

