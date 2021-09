Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an election overhaul bill into law on Tuesday, bolstering the GOP’s efforts to restrict voting access. Democrats across the nation have widely condemned the bill, arguing that it aims to keep the GOP in power by making voting more difficult for minorities. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, the post-2020 election campaign to restrict voting rights has been successful in at least 18 states. Most bills are premised on the bogus claim that widespread fraud led to Joe Biden winning the election.