MLB

Boston-Tampa Bay Runs

SFGate
 8 days ago

Red sox first. Hunter Renfroe called out on strikes. Kyle Schwarber flies out to right field to Randy Arozarena. J.D. Martinez doubles. Xander Bogaerts singles to right field. J.D. Martinez scores. Rafael Devers pops out to shallow infield to Francisco Mejia. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on....

MLBnumberfire.com

Tampa Bay gives Kevin Kiermaier Monday off

The Tampa Bay Rays did not include Kevin Kiermaier in their lineup for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Keirmaier will hit the bench Monday as the Rays square off against Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale. Manuel Margot will take over in centerfield and bat sixth. Our models project...
MLBDodger Insider

Game 138: Rays 11 Boston Red Sox 10 (10 innings) — Postgame News and Notes

Down 7–1 after two innings on Monday, the Rays were undeterred. Tampa Bay battled back to tie the game in the ninth, and won in 10 innings 11–10 at Fenway Park over the Boston Red Sox. With the victory, the Rays (87–51) have their largest ever lead in the AL East of 8.5 games with 24 left. Tampa Bay also tied its franchise record by going 36 over .500 and at 10–7 have the season series over Boston.
MLBnumberfire.com

Francisco Mejia (shoulder) sidelined Tuesday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia (shoulder) is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox. Mejia was removed from Monday's game after taking a foul tip off his right shoulder. The Rays indicated he was doing "a lot better," so Mejia could be available off the bench Tuesday. Mike Zunino is catching Drew Rasmussen and hitting eighth.
MLBPosted by
CBS Boston

Alex Verdugo Loses Ball In Sun, Costing Red Sox Four Runs Against Rays

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox appeared to be on their way to a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Rays early in Monday’s game at Fenway Park. But with a series of unfortunate errors in the span of about a minute, Boston’s big 7-1 lead over the Rays turned into just a two-run cushion. Boston ace Chris Sale appeared to be in cruise control when he got the first two outs in the top of the fourth. But then things fell apart for the Red Sox, lowlighted by Alex Verdugo losing a deep fly in the sun in centerfield. With two outs...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Return of Kike Hernandez solidifies lineup and outfield

The Boston Red Sox get a boost with the return of Kike Hernandez. The roster have been ravaged by COVID-19 cases in recent weeks but the Boston Red Sox get one key member back tonight. Enrique Hernandez has cleared protocols and has been activated in time for Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. He will reclaim his spot at the top of the lineup and patrol center field in his return.
MLBYardbarker

Hunter Renfroe comes through with game-winning homer, 2 clutch outfield assists as Red Sox hang on for 2-1 victory over Rays

A pair of former Rays helped the Red Sox snap a three-game losing streak and avoid a sweep at the hands of their division rivals at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Powered by yet another strong outing from Nathan Eovaldi and Hunter Renfroe showing out on both sides of the ball, Boston was able to hold on to a 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay to close out the season series — which the Rays won 11-8 –between the two clubs.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 2, Rays 1: The Hunter Renfroe Game

Talk about a much-needed win. The Red Sox were on the verge of a sweep at the hands of the Rays coming into Wednesday’s game, and for most of the game the offenses were nowhere to be found. Nathan Eovaldi got the start for Boston, and he was dominant. The stuff was about as good as we’ve seen from him this year, and he got through seven scoreless. But on the other side, the Red Sox had hard hit after hard hit, but nothing to show for it. The Rays eventually took a lead in the eighth, but Hunter Renfroe made sure the fans went home happy. He hit a two-run shot in the eighth to give Boston the lead, and then for good measure ended the game with a monster outfield assist. All in a day’s work.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLBNew York Post

Joey Gallo, Gleyber Torres get ‘reset’ days off against Blue Jays

Aaron Boone gave what he described as “reset” days off to two skidding players he still fully believes the Yankees will need to get righted down the final weeks of the regular season. A slumping Joey Gallo and a shaky Gleyber Torres both were left out of the starting lineup...
MLBFOX Sports

Rodriguez scheduled to start for Boston against Tampa Bay

LINE: Rays -166, Red Sox +145; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox travel to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. The Rays are 43-24 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay is slugging .421 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .504 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Mike Zunino sitting Monday

The Tampa Bay Rays did not list Mike Zunino in their lineup for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Zunino will sit out the series opener while Francisco Mejia handles catching duties and bats eighth against the Red Sox Monday. Our models project Zunino for 59 more plate appearances...

