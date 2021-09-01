Lynne Boyer

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynne A. Boyer, 68 years of age, passed away Thursday August 26, 2021 in Everett, Washington. Born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on October 6, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Gwendolyn (Szilagyi) White. Lynne grew up in Hiram, and was a graduate of Crestwood High School in Mantua, following which she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Malone College, Canton, Ohio. Lynne had been employed as a Shipping Supervisor at Alliance Casting (formerly American Steel Corp.) until her retirement. While she enjoyed crafting and quilting, her family will forever have cherished memories of the times she spent playing with her grandkids. She is survives by her daughter Megan (Wayne) Weatherspoon of Washington, State, grandchildren Nathan and Lily Weatherspoon, niece Cindy White, nephew Faron White, cousin Linda Pezeshkan, aunt Dee Szilagyi, sister-in-law Leslie Honberger, and former husband Jesse Boyer. She was preceded in death by her brother Ronald White. No calling hours. Graveside funeral services will be Friday September 3, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery, Hiram,Ohio at 1:30 P.M. with Pastor Laurie Metzko officiating. Procession to the cemetery will form at the Green Family Funeral Home & Crematory Service, 4668 Pioneer Trail at the corner of St. Rt. 44, Mantua, Ohio 44255, at 1:00 P.M. Condolences and memories may be viewed at www.greenfamilyfuneralhome.com.

