Bedford County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Bedford, Rockbridge by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 22:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Bedford County in south central Virginia Southeastern Botetourt County in west central Virginia South Central Rockbridge County in west central Virginia * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1032 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Buchanan... Glasgow Montvale... Arcadia Peaks Of Otter Recreation Area... Peaks Of Otter Summit Natural Bridge This includes the following streams and drainages Buffalo Creek, Day Creek, Elk Creek, Big Hollow Branch, Curry Creek, Beckner Branch, Cornelius Creek, Back Run, Big Otter River and Bore Auger Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

