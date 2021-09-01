Finding COVID test harder to come by these days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Finding a COVID test may be harder to come by these days.

A lot of testing sites across the Mid-South are booked for days amid spikes in cases and hospitalizations.

The problem is there aren’t nearly the amount of testing centers open as there were when the pandemic first started.

“A lot of places are shut down, or a lot of places are not testing because the risk to profit is just not very welcoming,” Dr. Andrenette Fleming with Women’s Healthcare Associates said.

Her passion for helping others is why Dr. Fleming opened her clinic as a COVID testing center back in February 2020.

In the beginning of the pandemic, finding a test was easy. But since then, many testing sites have closed.

Dr. Fleming has a few theories as to why.

“These kits, you’re only making a few bucks on them, and just the fatigue factor, I have three girls here now and they are brand new,” Dr. Fleming said. “The girls I had in 2020 left, you just get exhausted.”

Dr. Manoj Jain at Baptist Memorial Hospital said in the spring, cases were down and there wasn’t a huge need for testing. But this most recent surge in cases means demand is up, and the county is working to expand operations.

“When there is a big need for the test, there is a bit of a backup,” he said. “But we have enough capacity within our city and there are multiple labs opening up additional lanes to make up for the overflow of cases.”

If you’re unable to get a test right away, Dr. Jain said if you have symptoms, stay at home.

“When people get tested, and they test positive, then they are really cautious. When they don’t know, they tend to be less cautious.”

As for Dr. Fleming, she said her clinic gets supplies twice a week and has the capacity to test 50 people a day.

She said she’s committed to helping people know their status.

“It’s going to get better,” she said. “Just protect yourself when you’re out in the public.”

You can go to the city of Memphis webpage to find a list of testing centers and their availability.

