CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Finding COVID test harder to come by these days

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9bB5_0biuWLLZ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Finding a COVID test may be harder to come by these days.

A lot of testing sites across the Mid-South are booked for days amid spikes in cases and hospitalizations.

The problem is there aren’t nearly the amount of testing centers open as there were when the pandemic first started.

“A lot of places are shut down, or a lot of places are not testing because the risk to profit is just not very welcoming,” Dr. Andrenette Fleming with Women’s Healthcare Associates said.

Her passion for helping others is why Dr. Fleming opened her clinic as a COVID testing center back in February 2020.

“A lot of places are shut down, or a lot of places are not testing because the risk to profit is just not very welcoming,” she said.

In the beginning of the pandemic, finding a test was easy. But since then, many testing sites have closed.

Dr. Fleming has a few theories as to why.

“These kits, you’re only making a few bucks on them, and just the fatigue factor, I have three girls here now and they are brand new,” Dr. Fleming said. “The girls I had in 2020 left, you just get exhausted.”

Dr. Manoj Jain at Baptist Memorial Hospital said in the spring, cases were down and there wasn’t a huge need for testing. But this most recent surge in cases means demand is up, and the county is working to expand operations.

“When there is a big need for the test, there is a bit of a backup,” he said. “But we have enough capacity within our city and there are multiple labs opening up additional lanes to make up for the overflow of cases.”

If you’re unable to get a test right away, Dr. Jain said if you have symptoms, stay at home.

“When people get tested, and they test positive, then they are really cautious. When they don’t know, they tend to be less cautious.”

As for Dr. Fleming, she said her clinic gets supplies twice a week and has the capacity to test 50 people a day.

She said she’s committed to helping people know their status.

“It’s going to get better,” she said. “Just protect yourself when you’re out in the public.”

You can go to the city of Memphis webpage to find a list of testing centers and their availability.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
60K+
Followers
63K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Baptist Memorial Hospital#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Shelby County, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Shelby County mask mandate heads to court

SHELBY COUNTY — Shelby County’s mask mandate is headed to a courtroom. The preliminary injunction hearing will take place at the federal building at 10 a.m. Thursday. This comes after two Shelby County parents sued Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. The parents claimed their children caught COVID-19 in school. The families...
Brookfield, ILPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coronavirus: Animals at Chicago-area zoo receiving vaccines

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — A captive audience has been receiving vaccines at a Chicago-area zoo. Veterinarians have begun administering COVID-19 vaccines to animals at the Brookfield Zoo, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Chicago Zoological Society. The vaccine, made by Michigan-based animal health company Zoetis, has been authorized by the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy