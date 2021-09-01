6 injured, 5 missing after Navy helicopter crash off SD

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Six sailors are in stable condition and five crewmembers are missing after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed off the coast of San Diego on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the officials, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. roughly 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego.

The MH-60S helicopter “embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations," according to the Navy. The Navy said Wednesday that the helicopter was "operating on deck before crashing into the sea."

One sailor rescued after the crash by aircraft was taken to shore and is in stable condition.

Five other sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln were injured and are also in stable condition. Two of those five sailors were taken to shore for treatment, while the other three sailors remained on the ship, the Navy said.

Search efforts involving the Navy and US Coast Guard continued Wednesday for five more crewmembers who were aboard the aircraft, the Navy clarified later Wednesday morning.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash.