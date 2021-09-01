CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

6 injured, 5 missing after Navy helicopter crash off SD

By Zac Self
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExKgi_0biuVLJM00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Six sailors are in stable condition and five crewmembers are missing after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed off the coast of San Diego on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the officials, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. roughly 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego.

The MH-60S helicopter “embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations," according to the Navy. The Navy said Wednesday that the helicopter was "operating on deck before crashing into the sea."

One sailor rescued after the crash by aircraft was taken to shore and is in stable condition.

Five other sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln were injured and are also in stable condition. Two of those five sailors were taken to shore for treatment, while the other three sailors remained on the ship, the Navy said.

Search efforts involving the Navy and US Coast Guard continued Wednesday for five more crewmembers who were aboard the aircraft, the Navy clarified later Wednesday morning.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Us Coast Guard#Accident#U S Navy#Us Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
ABC 10 News KGTV

Operation Homefront helping San Diego's veterans

After leaving the military, veterans across the country are faced with having to adjust to a new reality: civilian life. It is a scary change but with the help of 'Operation Homefront', an nonprofit organization which started right in the heart of San Diego, they are looking to help change that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy