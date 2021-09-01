CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Panasonic L-Mount S 24mm F/1.8 Wide-Angle Lens Announced

ephotozine.com
 8 days ago

Panasonic has a new large-aperture, wide, fixed focal length lens to introduce to its line-up of optics for the L-Mount system which is compatible with cameras such as the Panasonic Lumix S5. The Panasonic Lumix S 24mm f/1.8 is three of four f/1.8 aperture lenses to be introduced that are...

www.ephotozine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Wide Angle Lens#Design#Aperture#Panasonic L Mount S#The Panasonic Lumix S#Leica#Sigma#Aps#Ued#Lumix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsCNET

The DSLR is fading away. Now what?

The single lens reflex camera has been the iconic mainstay of "serious" photography since the 1960s, and its digital version, the DSLR, has served that role during the 21st century. But a 50-year run at the top seems to be peaking as cameras with mirrors and pentaprisms are being pushed aside by mirrorless cameras. Now what?
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Panasonic Lumix S 24mm F1.8 Overview

Discuss in the L-mount (Panasonic/Sigma/Leica) Talk forum. The Panasonic Lumix S 24mm F1.8 is a compact wide-angle prime for full-frame L-mount cameras. It features 12 elements, including aspherical, 'UED' and 'ED' glass. The minimum focus distance is 0.24m (9.5"), while the max magnification is 0.15x. The lens is weather-resistant and supports 67mm filters.
Video Gameslifewire.com

Panasonic Announces New Immersive Speaker System

Panasonic has announced a new unique-looking speaker-headset combo, the SoundSlayer WIGSS. The announcement was made at Gamescom 2021, an annual video game trade fair held in Germany. The press release revealed the speaker was made in collaboration with the sound team of the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV Online videogame.
Commack, NYcanonrumors.com

Industry News: Tamron announces the release date of the 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD Lens

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. August 25, 2021, Commack, NY – Tamron USA, Inc. announces the launch date of the previously announced 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-] VC VXD. The Sony E-Mount model B061S will be on sale on September 24, 2021, at $699 USD. Due to the current global health crisis, the release date or product supply schedule could change. The launch of the previously announced Fujifilm mount under development is expected this Fall.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Panasonic gets in on the neck-mounted speaker game with the SoundSlayer WIGSS

Panasonic has launched its take on what is often called the "wearable speaker" in 2021. Like some others on the market, the accessory is worn around the neck for "immersive" sound. The OEM is pitching this version - the SoundSlayer WIGSS or SC-GN01 - at gamers, with wired compatibility for consoles such as the PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM Review (excellent value for money, ePhotozine)

The classic 50mm lens, the Nifty-Fifty, got a new incarnation with the inexpensive Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM for the EOS R system. Inexpensive but quite the performer. ePhotozine reviewed the Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM, and they seem to be rather fond of the lens. They praise many thing on this lens, as sharpness, no distortion, fast and precise focusing, and more. From their conclusion:
Electronicspetapixel.com

Laowa Adds Four Mirrorless Lens Mounts to Seven Existing Lenses

Venus Optics has announced that Nikon Z, Canon RF, Leica L, and Canon EOS-M mount options have now been added to seven existing Laowa lenses. Earlier this year, Venus Optics announced four popular Laowa lenses for Leica L-mount: two wide-angle lenses, the 4mm f/2.8 Fisheye and the 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D, and two macro lenses, the 24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe and the 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Canon’s Most Versatile RF Lens Can Be Yours Right Now

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on the Phoblographer. In our opinion, the Canon RF 35mm f1.8 STM IS is their most versatile lens. It’s small, lightweight, and image-stabilized. And you can get this and a few others brand new right now. It’s pretty hard to get your hands on a brand new Canon camera right now due to the global component issues. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t go for a refurbished one. In fact, most of the Canon gear that I’ve used throughout my career has been refurbished. Amazon currently has a lot of fantastic cameras on sale. Want the Canon EOS R6? It’s there as a bundle kit for a solid deal. Or you can go for a Canon EOS RP. Go take a look at what they’ve got.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Panasonic to Soon Release New Lumix-S 24mm f/1.8: Report

Panasonic will soon release a new wide-angle fast prime lens according to a new report. If true, it would be the third in a set of four f/1.8 prime lenses the company originally revealed last fall. While Panasonic has spent most of 2021 working on Micro Four-Thirds cameras like the...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

You Should Be Hyped for The New Panasonic 24mm f1.8

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Today, Panasonic is announcing their new Panasonic 24mm f1.8 S. This is for the Leica L-Mount–so you’ll be able to use it on their full-frame bodies like the Panasonic S5. We know some folks aren’t the biggest Panasonic S fans, but they’ve taken a major step forward with firmware updates. And if anything, this new Panasonic 24mm f1.8 S will work splendidly on the Leica SL2s, which I think is probably the best L mount camera. For sure, it’s designed for landscape photographers. But believe it or not, you’d be shocked. Panasonic provided us with portrait photos. That means that they’re just that confident about the image quality.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

The Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 are now available refurbished!

There's no denying that the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 are both powerhouse cameras with plenty to shout about. Boasting the RF lens mount, impressive subject tracking and up to eight stops of image stabilization, both the R5 and the R6 are guaranteed to be right at the top of many photographers' wishlists. However, all of those features come at a price – and quite a hefty one at that! Luckily, both the Canon EOS R5 and the Canon EOS R6 are now available at the Canon US store refurbished for the first time. Check out the deals below…
Electronicsprovideocoalition.com

LUMIX S 24mm F1.8: a compact lens made for video

Designed with gimbal use in mind, able to suppress focus breathing and with a micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure change, the new LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 is ideal to record professional quality video. Panasonic introduced this month a new large-aperture wide fixed focal length lens, the LUMIX S 24mm...
Electronicsdigitalrev.com

Panasonic’s new 24mm is a versatile prime up for any job

Panasonic has pulled the covers off its latest lens and the LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 appears to be an optic that can cover a multitude of tasks. It’s the latest f/1.8 lens to join the LUMIX range, after Panasonic previously launched the 85mm and 50mm versions, offering photographers even more choice when it comes to picking a fast lens to be used on its full-frame mirrorless cameras like the S1 or S5.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Tokina SZX 400mm f/8 Reflex Review: A Challenging But Fun $250 Lens

Remember when lenses had character? Tokina remembers. Last year, it released the SZX 400mm f/8 reflex lens which oozes personality that most modern lenses miss out on — it’s a tiny but mighty telephoto lens. While Tokina originally announced the lens in July of 2020, it recently also added support...

Comments / 0

Community Policy