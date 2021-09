The arrival of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings early screenings on Thursday evening also meant the arrival of not one, but two post-credit scenes that have already been cited as some by the most long reaching of any post-credit scene in Marvel's history - and that is a lot of scenes to compete with. While the majority may not go quite that far, Marvel has given one of their longest mid-credit scenes ever, which features some unexpected appearances and a question that will leave us hanging for some time before delivering an answer. Spoilers abound, read on for a full breakdown of just what happens in those two scenes.