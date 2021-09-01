Free RBE ideas for the creatively challenged
Photos from Wikiwand and Paddle Wheeler. Graphic by Katie Freeman. Something is brewing within the Lacy School of Business, and it is not just mediocre overpriced coffee. Soon, real business experience season will be upon us — a required course for sophomore business students that involves building a business from the ground up. Instagram notifications will become flooded with follow requests from RBE accounts selling various products plastered with Butler branding. Those passing by the Starbucks gazebo must brace themselves for the ceaseless sales pitches directed their way. Could it be possible to obtain coffee without being harassed by the incessant cries of capitalism? Not likely.thebutlercollegian.com
Comments / 0