Botetourt County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for central, south central, southwestern and west central Virginia. Target Area: Botetourt; Rockbridge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rockbridge and northeastern Botetourt Counties through 1100 PM EDT At 1030 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Buchanan, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Buchanan Natural Bridge and Arcadia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

