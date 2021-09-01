Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Francois, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Francois; Washington The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in east central Missouri St. Francois County in southeastern Missouri * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 930 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leadwood, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Farmington, Bonne Terre, Desloge, Bismarck, Leadwood, Park Hills, Iron Mountain Lake, Irondale, Knob Lick, Iron Mountain, Leadington, Libertyville, Frankclay and Doe Run. This also includes St. Joe State Park and Missouri Mines Historic Site. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH