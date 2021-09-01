CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Tornado Warning issued for Albemarle by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 22:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Albemarle The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Albemarle County in central Virginia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 1028 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northeast of Schuyler, or 12 miles southwest of Charlottesville, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Albemarle County, including the following locations... Esmont, Glendower, Keene, Overton, Alberene and North Garden. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

