Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Francois by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-31 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Francois A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND WEST CENTRAL ST. FRANCOIS COUNTIES At 927 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mineral Point, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Potosi, Leadwood, Irondale and Frankclay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0