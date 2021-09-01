Grit, determination, success lead Nicole (Luchsinger) Anders to WBCA Hall of Fame

Buy Now Nicole Luchsinger (now Anders) served as an assistant coach with the Parker girls basketball program, following playing careers at Parker and UW-Milwaukee. Anders will be inducted this month into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Gazette file photo

Nicole (Luchsinger) Anders used to pop in the videotape from time to time.

She never could make it all the way to the end, though.

“For a long time I would watch that game and I would turn it off with six minutes left in the fourth quarter,” Anders said of the tape of the Parker girls basketball team’s 65-56 loss to Milwaukee Washington in 1996.

“I didn’t want to watch it. I lived it.”

Then she might want to skip this paragraph, too: Washington trailed 39-31 entering the fourth quarter of that WIAA Division 1 state championship game, but coach Pam Kruse’s Purgolders poured in 34 points in the final eight minutes to rally for a 65-56 victory and their third consecutive state championship.

Still, Anders, then a junior, was was nothing short of a shining star in the Washington game. She scored 28 points, made 10 of 13 free throws and pulled down 16 rebounds. Over the three-game state tournament, she totaled 67 points and 29 rebounds.

“That’s when Nicole started taking off with her recognition as one of the state’s best players,” longtime Parker coach Tom Klawitter said.

In recognition of her stellar prep career and an equally successful collegiate career at UW-Milwaukee, Anders has been selected for induction into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame class of 2021.

The group will be inducted during a dinner ceremony Sept. 25, at the Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells. For ticket information, visit wisbca.org.

In 1996, Janesville Parker girls basketball players (from left) Carrie Vobian, Nicole Luchsinger and Melissa Mayfield lead a victory celebration. The Vikings went 23-3 and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state final. Luchsinger, now Nicole Anders, will be inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this month. Gazette file photo

Anders is the daughter of a Janesville legend in his own right, the all-state player and coach Bob Luchsinger. Bob Luchsinger coached high school basketball for 30 years, from Monticello to Marshfield to his alma mater, Parker, after leading the Vikings to the 1971 state title as a player.

Anders said when her day at grade school finished, she’d usually walk over to the high school to watch her father coach practice. That, she said, was when the seeds were planted.

“My love for basketball definitely comes from my dad,” Anders said. “I know now that I’m probably one of the most competitive—not only women, but people—that I know. Right up there. So no matter what sport he would have been coaching, I would have fallen in love with it.

“The desire to win ran deep in me. I wanted to win, I wanted to be good,” Anders said. “Whatever I did, I wanted to be really, really good at it.”

As Anders grew, people noticed that she not only had a strong grasp of basketball’s mental aspects, but also a burgeoning set of athletic skills.

“I definitely had the athletic ability and the talent, and then with my dad’s knowledge of the game, it was a recipe for what I lived,” Anders said. “I feel very fortunate that I have the father that I do and that he was able to bring so much knowledge to me.”

And, Anders said, without even once bringing up stories of his own glory days at Parker. “He always said it’s who you are, not what you did,” Anders said. “But I know those experiences helped make him a great coach and an even better father.”

Anders’ team-first approach meshed perfectly with the other players on the 1995-96 Vikings team.

“The chemistry on that team was phenomenal, and (Anders) was a big piece of that puzzle,” said Klawitter, who coached the Parker girls for 26 years and led the Vikings to 16 Big Eight Conference titles, 12 state appearances and three championships while building a 564-128 record.

“She was determined to take her basketball as far as she could. Coming from a father who was one tough player, she had the foundation. She was a tremendous hustler, defender (and) rebounder. She was all over the floor.”

Anders couldn’t wait to join the Parker basketball program, and she knew what she was getting herself into.

“I was really fortunate to be part of it. We had a lot of success under Tom Klawitter,” Anders said. “The program established itself, we had an expectation for how we played and we practiced every day like we were winners and we behaved like we were winners.

“I just wanted to win. If I needed to score, that’s what I did. If they needed me to shut down the other team’s top scorer, that’s what I did. Whatever it took for the team to win.”

She didn’t start as a freshman, when Parker beat Middleton for the state championship. She started the next three years, earning

Anders received five Division I offers after a leading her Amateur Athletic Union team to the national championship game. She chose the offer from Madison West product Sandy Botham, the coach at UW-Milwaukee who had starred at Notre Dame.

“She knew the fundamentals of the game, and she was able to draw a lot of that out of me,” Anders said. “Being able to play for Parker and then stay in state and play at a DI school, it was great.”

And Anders’ 2000-2001 season in Milwaukee was one to remember.

“My senior year, the stars aligned,” she said. “We figured it out. We each learned what our roles were and we all played our part.”

The team went 19-11, but won the Horizon League with a 12-2 mark before losing to Duke in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Anders later spent time as an assistant coach at both UW-Milwaukee and Parker. She met her husband, Mycal Anders, at a wedding in Green Bay. They were married in 2015 and now own and operate Next Level Performance and Fitness Consulting in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale. They have a son, Trystan, 5; and a daughter, Camryn, 3.

Her parents, Bob and Cathy, and her sister, Erin, and brother, Michael, with their families, also are expected to be part of the large extended-family contingent celebrating her induction in Wisconsin Dells on Sept. 25. “It’ll be great because we really haven’t seen each other since the Fourth of July 2016,” Anders said.