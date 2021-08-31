CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, MI

The Deadline To Register For FEMA Assistance Due To Flood Damage Is Sept 13

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 8 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – There are just two weeks left to sign up for FEMA’s flood assistance.

Those living in Wayne and Washtenaw counties who had damage during the floods at the end of June are eligible for the financial aid.

If you’re looking to apply, you can do so, here or through the FEMA app.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 1

 

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/
Comments / 0

