After getting off to an extremely strong start in the recruiting world, Steve Sarkisian and his staff have hit a wall when it comes to landing big-time commitments. The most probable reason is players and their families want to see the Longhorns in action this fall to see if they’re able to produce and develop under the new coaching staff. Texas is in a situation where Austin is always seen as an attractive destination, but recruits need to see some tangible results and success.