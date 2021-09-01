Sixers deserve plenty of blame for what's going on with Ben Simmons
Don’t forget the 76ers when playing the blame game in the Ben Simmons situation. While most of the blame goes to Simmons, the Sixers enabled him. They didn’t hold him accountable and regularly made excuses rather than acknowledge Simmons’ unwillingness to shoot jumpers and struggles from the foul line, which culminated with Simmons’ disastrous offensive performance in the top-seeded Sixers’ second-round playoff loss to the underdog Hawks.www.app.com
