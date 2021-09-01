Transparent Captioning Displays
The 'See-Through Captions' display has been designed by the Digital Nature Group as a solution for expanding accessibility for those in the deaf or hard-of-hearing community. The system maintains a transparent design in order to help users maintain conversations without losing sight of facial expressions or other natural aspects of in-person communication. The display has been thoroughly tested by the developers in a number of real-like situations to ensure it is as effective as possible for users with any degree of hearing loss.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0