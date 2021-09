How did we get here? It wasn’t too long ago when the Lions had Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate. It also wasn’t long ago when the Lions had Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. It wasn’t long ago when one of the most common jokes at the Lions’ expense was that they constantly drafted wide receivers. Yet here we are now. It’s 2021 and the regular season is two weeks away, and I can’t tell you what this team’s receiving corps is going to look like.