NFLPA investigating Urban Meyer’s comments on vaccine status

By ROB MAADDI
Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer's admission that vaccination status factored into the team's roster decisions. NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union's action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: “Everyone was considered....

